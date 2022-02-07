People are always surprised when I tell them I have four triplets, but the kids understand, so that’s all that matters.

When I tell people I have four triplets, they are always surprised, but the kids understand, so that’s all that matters.

A MUM posted adorable videos of her “four triplets,” but the wording caused some confusion.

@mamato7_5here_2above, a TikTok user, shared a sweet video of the four kids sleeping together.

Some people were perplexed when she wrote, “My four little triplets.”

“4 triplets??? When there’s triplets, there ain’t gonna be three of them,” one perplexed viewer wrote.

Given that she has five children under the age of five, the mother has her work cut out for her.

She had a son first, and then triplets not long after.

Two of the triplets, a boy and a girl, died in tragic circumstances.

The third triplet, a girl, is doing well.

The family went on to have another set of triplets, who were all photographed in the video alongside the girl from the first set of triplets.

“For those who don’t know, the oldest sister is a triplet,” a viewer explained.

“After her brother and sister died, mom gave birth to a second set of triplets, all of whom are triplets.”

The busy mother previously revealed her nightly bedtime routine, which left other parents equally exhausted and impressed.

As she tried to settle her triplets to sleep in a video shared on TikTok, the mother explained that bedtime doesn’t always go as planned.

The babies, on the other hand, were having none of it, waking up and crying in turn as the exhausted mother tried to calm them down.

She took the camera downstairs after all five of her children, including the triplets’ older brother and sister, were sound asleep.

“I told you guys,” she said in the video, “sometimes they don’t go to sleep as beautifully in the crib as some of my TikToks let on.”

She mopped the floors and moved onto the living room, where toys were strewn all over the floor, after wiping off the sides and hoovering the kitchen.

“I should have prepared you guys better,” she added, “because this was a really rough weekend, so this is a rough cleaning night routine video.”

“I’m not ready for Monday,” she said as she ate cookie dough out of the pot at the end of the video.

