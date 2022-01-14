People are always surprised when they see me without makeup; they mistake me for two different people.

People are always surprised when they see me without makeup; they think I’m two people.

A WOMAN has gone viral on social media after her remarkable transformation left people unsure whether she was the same person.

She slammed her detractors, claiming that she didn’t expect them to be tasteful.

Tilda Harris, an influencer and content creator, demonstrated her abilities by posting a video in which she transformed herself into a “goddess,” according to her followers.

Her natural hair was braided and she wore a black oversized shirt in a recent video.

Her face was free of makeup, revealing her skin’s hyperpigmentation.

She then reappeared in front of the camera, but this time she appeared to be a completely different person.

She was dressed in a skin-tight yellow gown that beautifully highlighted her curves.

She wore chains that stood out against her skin up and down her arms and around her body.

She completed the look with a bright yellow wig that actually lit up.

Her skin looked flawless and her face was completely transformed by makeup.

Her eyes were the most noticeable because they were framed by yellow eyeliner and full lashes.

“If you don’t like me, that’s fine,” she says in her video.

I don’t expect everyone to be a good judge of character.”

Her supporters, on the other hand, rushed to defend and praise her.

“I love your videos! I’m so glad my daughter showed them to me,” one woman wrote.

“Probably mad because no matter how much makeup they use, they ain’t as pretty,” another said.

You’re lovely both with and without it.”

