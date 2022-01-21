People are amazed that I make homemade popcorn for my kids in the simplest and cheapest way possible – they can’t believe they never thought of it before.

People can’t believe I never thought of making homemade popcorn for my kids in the easiest and cheapest way possible.

A MOTHER has revealed how she makes homemade popcorn for her children using an ingenious method.

Her method is simple and inexpensive, and it ensures that she will never have to buy microwave popcorn again.

“I’ve been making homemade popcorn for my kids for years,” the mother, known on TikTok as @mmmorgan20, said in a popular video.

“Little paper bag,” says the narrator.

“1 tblsp. butter

“A quarter cup to a third cup of popcorn,” says the author.

“Add a little salt,” she said in the video as she demonstrated the process.

She then sealed the brown paper bag and microwaved it for “roughly two minutes.”

Her family would be able to enjoy buttery, homemade popcorn as a result.

“Easy cleanup, no chemicals,” she concluded. “Can make a bag for each of the kids, and it’s cheap.”

The mother’s video received nearly one million “likes” and a flood of comments from people who couldn’t believe they hadn’t thought of it before.

One viewer wrote, “This whole time I thought store-bought popcorn bags had some kind of special material that allowed it to pop.”

“Hold your horses.”

Hold your horses.

“You mean I don’t have to splatter oil on the stove and stand there shaking the damn pan?” remarked another amused TikToker.

“It’s a game.

‘Shifter.’

“Is there any adulting classes out there that teach you these things… asking for a friend,” another enthused viewer wondered.

The eye-opening popcorn hack is the latest in a long line of internet parenting tips.

For example, one mother previously revealed that she learned how to make 12 grilled cheese sandwiches in 12 minutes for her hungry kids.

Another TikTok mom revealed how she gets her picky children to eat with very little effort on her part.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.