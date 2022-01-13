People are amazed that my son was potty trained at the age of six months, but it’s simple if you put forth the effort.

POTTY TRAINING CAN BE DIFFICULT FOR MANY ADULTS, CAN’T IT?!

Many parents are terrified of potty training and accept that changing diapers will be a significant part of their child’s life for the first few years.

However, one mother in the United States has gone viral on TikTok after revealing how her six-month-old son started using the potty on his own.

@montessori.mothering, a TikTok user, revealed that her one-year-old son can go “on the potty 90% of the time.”

To potty train her toddler, the mother used a method called elimination communication.

When a baby indicates that they need to go to the bathroom, this technique involves placing them on a potty.

And, unlike many parents, this method begins at a young age, rather than waiting until their children are 18 months old to begin potty training.

The TikToker explained that she is raising her son in a “Montessori-style childhood,” and that potty training should not be delayed until your child is two years old.

The mother explained in a video that she started by putting her son on the potty “every two to three hours” and “at least every time they wake up and after eating.”

She advised parents to “make potty training fun” for their children and to “give them a special toybook” to encourage them.

She goes on to say that you should “look for clues” that your child needs to use the restroom, such as a grunting red face.

She also advised against using anything but cloth nappies or training underwear because “baby feels wetness and knows when they peed.”

Elimination communication toilet training can begin “from birth” by “observing your baby’s cues to go, usually after sleeping or eating” and introducing a “sound or cue,” according to another video.

“You can begin whenever you want! Some people begin as soon as they are born!” she added.

“Make it a game with boys or toys,” she suggested.

Her toilet training TikTok videos have racked up 1.7 million views.

Many TikTok users were blown away by this potty training method and expressed their gratitude in the comments section.

“You’re a God! I’ll protect you at all costs,” one person said.

“Very tempted to do this…” one person added.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT MAKING A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

Many TikTok users discussed their elimination communication experiences in the comments.

“We love EC and…,” one TikToker wrote.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.