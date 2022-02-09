People are calling it a “gamechanger” after Mum shared a clever way to clean her oven rack without making your sink filthy.

“Looking for an easy way to clean your oven racks?” Kayleigh, a TikTok user from the United Kingdom, wrote.

The cleaning enthusiast can then be seen filling a bath with warm water and throwing in a couple of dishwasher tablets in a video that has since received over 15,000 views.

She advised, “Leave to soak for as long as possible – preferably overnight.”

“Rinse after wiping away the dirt.”

Kayleigh then showed before and after photos of her freshly cleaned oven trays, which looked brand new.

Unsurprisingly, the video drew thousands of views, with many promising to try it themselves.

“Why haven’t I thought of launching them in the bath?” one wondered.

“I rage scrub them in the sink that they are way too big for.”

“I almost broke my wrist doing this today, and now I see this,” another added.

What a brilliant idea!!”

“Can I throw the whole oven in the tub to soak?” joked a third, while a fourth called the cleaning hack a “game changer.”

“OMG genius!” exclaimed another, “I am doing this tomorrow! Thank you so much!”

“A large storage box would do the tick,” Kayleigh said in response to someone who asked what to do if they don’t have a bathtub.

