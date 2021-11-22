People are calling it creepy that a woman working out in the gym inadvertently captures a man’recording her.’

People think it’s creepy that a woman working out in the gym accidentally records a man.’

You don’t have to be a gym rat to understand that lifting weights is a serious undertaking that necessitates careful attention to technique.

@marzii10 was working out in her local gym earlier this month when she decided to film her routine on TikTok.

The video’s opening scene shows the woman standing in front of a mirror with her phone propped up on a piece of equipment behind her.

A fellow gym-goer then briefly blocks the screen, places his bag on the floor, and keeps his phone in one hand as he arrives on the mat.

The TikToker rushed to move her phone out of the way, quickly apologizing.

However, it wasn’t until the woman reviewed the footage in her car that she realized the man appeared to be filming her bottom.

“I’m appalled,” she wrote.

“I was filming myself, but it appears I wasn’t alone.”

“My stomach literally dropped,” the woman said in a follow-up video.

“It’s a good thing I was late for work because otherwise I would have barged in and asked, ‘What the hell?'”

She did, however, report the incident to the gym’s assistant operations manager, who assured her that a report would be filed once they identified him.

One outraged viewer wrote, “She was recording HERSELF, not him.”

“He didn’t have the legal authority to record her.”

Another added, “This is why I don’t feel comfortable going to the gym.”

“An all-female gym is required.”

“Jesus,” wrote a third.

I apologise for what has occurred.”

