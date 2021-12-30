People are crying as a new mother shares a touching message from her postman and her VERY emotional response.

People are crying as a new mother shares a heartfelt message from her postman and her VERY emotional response.

After welcoming a new baby, a mother shared the touching message she received from her postman.

Jessica Kitchel was taken aback when her UPS delivery driver spoke directly into her smart doorbell after delivering her package, wishing her luck with parenthood.

She posted a video of his message to Instagram, where it has received over 160,000 views.

“I hope everything with your newborn is going well,” delivery driver Dallen Harrell, 24, says in the video.

“I had a child around the same time you did, and I just hope everything is going well for you. God bless, and happy holidays,” she says.

“It’s really easy to focus on what isn’t going right right now with staffing storages, but it was good to be reminded that there are still great people working hard every day for us!” Jessica captioned the video, clearly moved.

“I wish I knew his name, but I hope he returns, and if he does, diapers will be waiting for him!”

And Jessica kept her word, sharing Dallen’s baby registry with her followers so they could send him gifts after she tracked him down.

She later shared a photo of the dozens of boxes that her fans had sent to Dallen as a thank you for his heartfelt message, and the touching story has moved her fans to tears.

“Well, I’m crying now,” one said, while another added, “This makes my heart so happy.”

“Whoever is cutting onions, this has warmed my heart,” said a third.