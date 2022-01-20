People are disgusted when I show them our ‘nasty’ clogged pipes as a Dunkin’ employee, but it has no bearing on your meal.

People are disgusted when I show them our ‘nasty’ clogged pipes because I work for Dunkin’ Donuts, but it has no bearing on your meal.

People are disgusted after a DUNKIN DONUTS employee revealed what a typical day in her life is like.

The employee recorded sludge oozing from a clogged pipe at her store in a now-deleted video, but it’s not what people think.

The woman, who claimed to be a Dunkin’ Donuts employee and goes by the TikTok handle @kaelin_1088, shared the “nasty” video to her page.

The terrifying video, which showed thick brown, black, and off-white slime allegedly coming from a kitchen pipe, received tens of thousands of likes.

Furthermore, viewers mistook the pipe for a coffee machine and began disparaging Dunkin’ Donuts.

Kaelin, on the other hand, clarified the metaphorical snafu in a follow-up video.

“We noticed the pipes were backing up and there was water all over,” she explained.

“What came out were the contents of the drains, not the coffee machine itself.”

“The coffee maker is cleaned on a regular basis,” Kaelin added.

“It’s always immaculate.”

“Everything is clean, including the blender and ice holder.”

Her Dunkin’ location had recently passed a cleanliness inspection, she revealed in a second follow-up video.

Kaelin admitted that the original video was exaggerated for the sake of getting more views, but she still posted it to educate people about what it’s like to work at one of America’s most popular coffee shops.

“I’d like people to know that’s all I’ve got to do.”

“We have to do that in the real world at any job.”

Finally, she cautioned that drains aren’t just clogged at Dunkin’ Donuts; they’re clogged everywhere.

“Those are drains,” says the speaker.

“Stuff gets clogged in the drains just like a drain at your house,” she explained.

In response to a worried comment on her first follow-up video, Kaelin assured the viewer that the coffee is safe to drink.

Kaelin expressed similar sentiments in a statement to The Sun.

“What you saw in the video was the end result of me cleaning out the pipes.”

“The stuff that was in the drains never came into contact with anyone’s food or drink.”

“I was able to clean the drain; I used bleach to thoroughly clean it.”

Many TikTokers believed she would be fired for posting her video, and some even said they wanted her fired.

She claimed, however, that she is still employed by the company and that she does not believe she is deserving of being fired.

“As of right now, no repercussions have been received for my…

