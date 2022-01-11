People are enraged that we prioritize our marriage over our children… but it works for us; we’ve been together for years.

People tend to judge others on a variety of things, and if your life is public, you’re twice as likely to receive negative comments.

Valeria Lipovetsky, a mother of three, is no exception, having shared a video with her husband, Gary Lipovetsky, in which she discusses what people dislike about their marriage.

The video was shared on Instagram and TikTok, where it has received over 620 thousand views.

Valeria and Gary, who married in 2012, say they are constantly confronted with comments about their age difference.

Many people assume Valeria is only interested in Gary’s money because she’s 31 and he’s 47.

This is not the case, according to the influencer, as her relationship with Gary, a well-known businessman, is more important than their three children, Jake, Benjamin, and Maximus.

”Our relationship takes precedence over the kids,” says the couple.

She went on to say that the couple no longer buys gifts for each other, which many people find perplexing.

Some viewers were perplexed by how prioritizing relationships over children affects children, while others were perplexed by how prioritizing relationships over children affects children.

”Prioritizing your relationship does not mean neglecting your children,” one person quickly clarified.

”The kids will suffer in the end if the relationship is not nurtured,” said another.

”You guys are doing a fantastic job!!”

”I think prioritizing the relationship over the children is a brilliant idea.

”Because a healthy home begins with a healthy relationship between both parents (partners),” added another encouraging TikToker.

”I think what irritates people is that you have nice hair and he doesn’t, so there’s a contrast,” someone joked.

”Me and my Husband don’t do gifts to each other… we prefer to spend the money we’d spend on gifts on a fantastic datebreak!” said one.

