People are horrified by the piles of laundry I have to do, and they tell me I should get the kids to help more. I’m a mother of eight, and they tell me I should get the kids to help more.

People are horrified by the piles of laundry I have to do, and they tell me I should get the kids to help more. I’m a mother of eight, and people tell me I should get the kids to help more.

A MUM-OF-8 has revealed how daily chores look when you have eight children.

Heather Bell’s TikTok account, justhtebells10, has had over three million views since she posted the video.

Heather frequently shows what a busy day looks like for her, but in one video, viewers questioned why she was taking on so much and why her older children couldn’t share some of the household responsibilities.

“Things that just make sense when you’ve got eight kids,” she captioned the video.

Heather’s children range in age from 12 to 22 years old, and she admits that with eight drivers in the family, their driveway resembles a used car lot.

She also mentioned that having a large family meant there were always plenty of dirty towels to wash every day.

To store their barn clothes and hockey equipment, the family has lockers similar to those used in schools.

Heather even revealed that her family has an entire freezer dedicated to baking cookies for her family, and that when she does make them, she does so in batches of ten to ensure that there are enough for all of her children.

She explained that there is an endless pile of mismatched socks to sort through with so many people in the house.

Another issue that arises naturally in a large family is that every cup in the house is dirty and must be cleaned by the end of the day.

Users were perplexed as to why, if the kids were old enough to drive, they couldn’t assist Heather with her long list of chores.

“Okay, but they’re like full-grown adults, and you’re still doing everything for them?” said one user.

“Do they have chores?” exclaimed another user. “I feel like that’s an unimaginable amount of work just for you!”

“Do they ever help with the laundry and take turns doing the dishes?” a third person asked.

Other users who have followed the family for a long time said the children frequently assist with chores and that the children also assist their parents with daily farm management.

Heather also revealed her ingenious laundry system, which not only speeds up the process but also prevents her children from fighting.

Heather previously revealed that she was told she would never be a mother but had a miraculous pregnancy despite being told she would never be a mother.

Meanwhile, the Radfords, Britain’s most famous family, reveal their full English breakfast for their 22 children.

