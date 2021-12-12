People are in stitches after a man reveals the peculiar way he wraps his wife’s Christmas gifts.

People are in stitches after a man reveals the bizarre way he wraps his wife’s Christmas presents.

CHRISTMAS is only 13 days away, and many of us will have already purchased and wrapped our gifts in preparation for the big day.

However, one man has already wrapped his wife’s gifts, causing the internet to erupt with laughter at his ingenious method.

When it comes to gift wrapping, most of us follow the standard practice of wrapping it as tightly as possible and concealing the contents of the gift.

But this man has an odd wrapping style, and instead of folding his tops and trousers, he wraps them around himself.

That’s right, you read it right.

“Wrapping my wife’s presents as exactly what they are,” Jordan explained.

This man unfolds his wife’s new pants and folds the paper around them, making it clear that she is getting new pants for Christmas.

Jordan Lee shared the video, which has since been shared by another TikTok account, giftwrapping101, to provide gift-wrapping inspiration.

There have been 1.5 million views on the video.

There are currently 85.4k likes and 203 comments on the post.

Many TikTok users were blown away by the man’s gift-wrapping technique and expressed their admiration in the comments.

“This is, without a doubt, the best,” one person said.

“This made me laugh way too much,” another added.

“That’s talent!” exclaimed a third.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT HAVING TO MAKE A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

There were also those who said they would use the method for their loved ones this Christmas because they liked it so much.

“I’m doing this for my dad for Christmas thank you for the inspiration,” one TikTok user commented.

“Perhaps I should try this,” said another.

“Hahahahaha I’m doing this,” said a third.

Meanwhile, a Christmas brainteaser asks readers to find the one happy elf in Santa’s tense workshop – can YOU find it?

Mrs Hinch also reveals a simple DIY Christmas gift box hack that costs less than £4 and makes a fantastic present.