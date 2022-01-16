People are learning the truth about why spaghetti spoons have a hole, and it’s blowing their minds.

People are learning the truth about why spaghetti spoons have holes in them, and it’s blowing their minds.

Have you ever wondered why your spaghetti spoon has a hole in the middle of it?

The purpose of the hole has been debated over the years, but the most recent theory suggests it’s the ideal size for making meatballs.

The spoon is pushed down on top of minced meat in a video shared on TikTok by Life Tips Now, and a perfect ball of meat emerges from the top.

Before the meatballs are placed on a baking tray to cook, a spoon is used to remove the ball from the larger spaghetti spoon.

The voiceover reads, “The balls made this way are big and round.”

Viewers praised the account for the hack right away, with one user writing, “wow..thank you.”

Someone else commented, “Great tips,” while another added, “And this is why I love TikTok.”

Someone else commented, “So that’s what the hole is for.”

Other tips in the video include cutting a perfect slice of cake with the pointed end of a pair of tongs and making a dumpling by putting a thin egg mixture inside a ladle before adding filling.

“I’m a big fan of these hacks.

“Thank you for sharing,” someone else added.

Someone else said, “My mind: EXPLODES.”

