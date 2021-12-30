People are leaving negative reviews for Yankee Candle, oblivious to the fact that there is a VERY obvious reason for their ‘no smell.’

People are leaving negative reviews for Yankee Candles, oblivious to the fact that there is a VERY obvious reason why they “have no smell.”

Aside from the plethora of options, what we love most about Yankee Candle is how strong the scents are – seriously, you can smell them from the other side of the house.

However, Amazon customers have recently been enraged after discovering that the candles they ordered online “didn’t smell of anything” – before realising the obvious reason why.

Twitter user @drewtoothpaste shared some of the negative reviews for a variety of Yankee Candle products on Amazon earlier this week.

“This is normally a very good product,” one responded.

“I’m not sure if it was on sale because it was defective,” she says.

Another raged, “This candle had no scent when lit.”

“I’m very dissatisfied.”

A third gave it a one-star rating, saying, “No scent.”

“Fresh wave of bad reviews for Yankee Candle,” the Ohio-based podcast host captioned his post.

However, the post piqued Nick Beauchamp’s interest, prompting him to create a series of graphs depicting how this complaint has increased as the number of Covid cases has increased.

The assistant professor of political science at Northeaster University shared his first graph, which showed a plot of the “no smell” complaints for Yankee Candles’ top three bestsellers over the previous two years.

The other main symptom of Covid, in addition to a dry cough and loss of taste, is the inability to smell, so Nick believes the virus is to blame rather than a problem with the candles.

In January 2021, there was a sharp increase in people complaining that their candles didn’t smell, with an average of 225k new cases per day in the United States.

Furthermore, there was an even greater increase in December of this year.

“Here’s a plot of “no smell” complaints for Amazon’s top three Yankee Candles,” he wrote.

“Instead of counts, here’s the percentage of reviews that say “no smell.” It shows the same pattern, though less dramatically, because some of the count spike is due to an overall increase in sales and reviews each winter.”

The expert cautioned, however, that the findings should be viewed with caution.

“I wouldn’t take this too seriously,” he added.

Even when looking at percentages, it appears that “no smell” has a seasonal uptick each winter.

“The recent Covid surges are larger, and the first wave may be visible as well, but how you smooth the data is also important.”

