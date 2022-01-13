People are lining up to get their hands on Tesco’s low-cost fluffy bedding, which is ideal for cold Winter nights.

THERE’S NOTHING WORSE THAN RECEIVING A LARGE WINTER ELECTRIC BILL AFTER TURNING ON THE HEAT IN AN ATTEMPT TO KEEP WARM.

Or when you get into a bitterly cold bed and can’t sleep because your hands and feet are numb.

Don’t be concerned.

You’ll want to get down to Tesco as soon as possible if you want to save money on heating and get into a warm, comfortable bed.

If you have a Tesco Clubcard, you’re in for a treat, thanks to Tesco.

Tesco’s Clubcard members can save up to 50% on Silentnight bedding.

If you don’t have a Clubcard, don’t worry; you can easily register on the Tesco website.

The Silentnight bedding is causing quite a stir among TikTok users, and we can see why: it appears to be ideal for chilly Winter nights.

This isn’t ordinary bedding; it’s teddy bear bedding…

Lucy Claire, 22, posted the bargain find to her TikTok account ‘xlucyclaire’.

‘Don’t walk, run to tesco for FLUFFY bedding girls,’ says the caption, and the video shows Lucy’s friend running to get her bargain bedding.

Teddy bear fleece bedding is available in a variety of colors and sizes, including pink, grey, navy, and cream, and single, double, and king sizes.

This cozy bedding set includes a fleeced duvet cover and pillow cases to keep you warm on cold nights.

Lucy’s video was only four days old when this article was written, but it has already garnered 44.6k views on TikTok.

There are 2,317 likes, 118 comments, and 156 shares on this post.

Regular Tesco customers will pay £40 for the bedding, but if you have a clubcard, you’ll be laughing when you get it for just £13.50.

The duvet sets, pillows, and throws are available in-store, but they can also be ordered through the Tesco website.

Many TikTok users were blown away by the low-cost bedding, and they expressed their gratitude in the comments.

“Need,” one person said.

“I’ll be getting this tomorrow, thank you!” said another.

“Best purchase ever,” said a third.

“Got the white one, it’s so comfortable,” said another.

