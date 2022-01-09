People are looking for love in 2022, according to my dating expert, and it’s good news if you’re caring and funny.

According to dating app Happn, 2022 is shaping up to be a big year for dating.

Furthermore, there are certain characteristics that people look for in a partner, as well as dating trends that people looking for a partner are bound to see or experience.

In 2022, a third of people aged 18 to 34 are ready to settle down and find a partner, according to Happn’s research.

37 percent of those polled are simply looking for a relationship, while 32 percent are looking for their life partner and are ready to marry.

And if you possess any of the most desired characteristics, love may be a little easier to come by.

The ability to be caring, kindness, humor, loyalty, and loving are the top five characteristics people seek in a future partner, according to the study.

People are physically drawn to a “friendly smile,” which received 61 percent of the vote.

People are concerned about the person’s fitness, height, eye color, and whether or not they have natural features.

Furthermore, dating expert Ipek Kucuk predicted that new dating trends would emerge throughout the year, even coining phrases for each one.

According to Ipek, the noun simply refers to traveling with a new romantic partner.

The Sun spoke with a couple who did just that after meeting on TikTok in 2021.

They got engaged during their first face-to-face meeting and then went on a cross-country road trip that included a wedding in Las Vegas.

“I’ve always said the only way I wanted to get married was in some ridiculous Vegas way, so I just knew [it was meant for me],” newlywed Danielle Gross explained.

Despite the fact that the trend isn’t new, Ipek believes it will be popular in 2022.

“Singles may find someone on their wavelength, on their journey, while embracing new experiences,” she explained.

“Whether these encounters lead to long-term relationships or a summer love that lasts a year, these places and people are good for the soul.”

Ipek predicts that in 2022, the term will mean “fast-forwarded romances.”

“A lot of singles, especially those who are feeling the time pressures that society places on them, will be concerned about whether their time has come to find ‘the one,'” Ipek said.

As a result, people should expect to see relationships evolve at a faster rate than usual in order to “make up for ‘lost’ time over the past two pandemic-plagued years.”

When looking for new relationships, Ipek believes that singles will embrace their “wild side.”

“An Anti-Adult isn’t the same as…

