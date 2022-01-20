People are more concerned about technology than prices in high-street stores.

In high-street stores, people are more concerned about technology than with prices.

According to new research, increased digital technology in high street shops is more important to half of millennials and Generation Z than price.

Half of under 34-year-olds (50%) want to see digital improvements at their local corner store, but only a third (31%) want lower prices.

Local retailers must urgently update their technology if they are to continue to attract younger shoppers, according to a survey conducted by research agency Context Consulting on behalf of Vodafone and Allwyn as part of their Future of Retail report.

More than half of the 1,000 adults polled (51%) believed their neighborhood corner store lacked any digital technology.

According to the study, the most common forms of digital technology used by local corner shops are websites (19%), social media (16%), and self-service checkouts (15%).

Only 12% of customers said their local store had a mobile app or a loyalty program, and only 9% said they knew about online collection ordering services.

According to the findings, local retailers have an opportunity to upgrade their use of digital technology in order to continue to entice younger customers and provide a smooth and efficient service.

The study does identify a small group of ‘digital innovators,’ such as Mosi Patel, the owner of two independent corner shops in Greater Manchester, whose businesses benefit from the use of digital technology.

Mosi has invested in the development of his own app, which provides delivery services and allows him to target customers with targeted offers based on their shopping history.

Mosi also communicates with customers via social media to ensure that he is always able to provide the best service.

He had bespoke heated plates fitted into his four fully-electric delivery vehicles after receiving online feedback from customers about food cooling down during delivery.

“We’ve invested in developing our own local delivery app,” Premier Heyside’s Mosi Patel explained.

Based on feedback, delivery was very popular with our local community, so it was a big step for us.

You get better service because we don’t have 100 drivers.

“We will always be aware.”

