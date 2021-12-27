People are only now realizing why pom-poms are on winter bobble hats, and it’s blowing their minds.

People are only now learning why pom-poms are on winter bobble hats, and it’s blowing their minds.

MANY people enjoy wearing bobble hats, but you might be surprised to learn that the pom-pom was not always used for decoration.

Clothing bobbles have been around since the Viking era, and they’ve served a variety of purposes.

Their earliest roots were discovered in 1904 on a statue discovered on a Swedish farm.

It depicted the Viking god Freyr, who wore a pom-pom on top of his hat or helmet.

Wearing a pom-pom on your hat indicated your social status in a number of European countries.

If you were a priest in Rome, you would wear a birettas cap with various colored pom-poms depending on your position.

Meanwhile, Scottish Highland regiments and Napoleon’s infantry used them in Scotland.

According to the Outline, some experts believe that bobbles helped soldiers protect themselves from the elements while also identifying which regiment they belonged to.

Sailors at sea used to wear pom-pom hats to keep their heads from banging against the ship’s low areas.

During the Great Depression, they were also a popular fashion statement because they were an inexpensive way to add some style to a basic outfit.

So there you have it, bobble hats have withstood the test of time and have proven to be much more than a cute fashion accessory.

