People are raving about how a savvy DIYer transformed a boring old cabinet into a dream coffee bar using Amazon bargains.

People are raving about how a savvy DIYer transformed a drab old cabinet into a dream coffee bar using Amazon deals.

If we had to describe our ideal home, a high-end coffee bar similar to those found in posh hotel rooms would be near the top of our wish list.

From the outside looking in, you’d think this would be difficult to do on a budget, but not for Heidi, a savvy DIY enthusiast.

Earlier this month, the frugal Australian woman revealed how she transformed a cheap old cabinet into a stylish coffee station.

The woman started by sanding down the wooden cabinet and then using Beyond Paint’s white chalk paint, according to a DIY Facebook group.

Heidi finished the look with a chic cage light she found on Amazon for (dollar)17 [£9].

She then affixed a (dollar)20 [£10.50] Coffee Bar sign to the cabinet’s back.

She then added some simple black door handles from Amazon to complete the monochrome look.

Heidi was so pleased with the results that she decked out the cabinet with her coffee maker and shared the impressive before-and-after photos on her Facebook page.

The transformation, to say the least, astounded the other members.

“This is absolutely stunning,” one person said.

“Wonderful work and a fantastic concept.”

“I have a similar cabinet that we hardly use,” another said. “Thanks so much for the inspiration! It’s definitely going to get a revamp now!”

A third commented, “Wow, how innovative.”

“I adore it!”

