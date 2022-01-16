People are raving about ‘the best’ fake tan available in Boots, which makes your skin look FILTERED.

People are raving about ‘the best’ fake tan, which can be purchased at Boots and makes your skin look FILTERED.

With so many different brands and types of fake tans on the market, deciding which one is worth buying can be difficult.

Do you buy a cheap and cheerful tan and risk having orange streaks all over your body, or do you invest in a more expensive tan and risk it not turning out as dark as you expected?

It can be a minefield, but beauty fans are raving about a new fake tan that makes your skin glow.

Hannah Bailey, a 20-year-old Manchester beauty fan, took to TikTok to share her thoughts on the new Bali Body instant fake tan.

And this isn’t just any fake tan that will make you look like you’ve been on vacation for a week…this is a tan that will make your skin look filtered, without the need for any fancy Instagram editing.

‘This is a NEEEEED,’ Hannah captioned her video on YouTube.

“Guys, I’ve found a fake tan that is literally like foundation,” she said.

“It’s like a dream,” says the narrator.

“It’s like a real-life filter,” says the author.

Hannah demonstrates how to apply fake tan to her face and neck in the video, and it’s clear that it looks fantastic.

Her skin appears to be glowing and incredibly clear.

Hannah confirmed that the tan doesn’t go patchy, which is a relief.

The Bali Body instant fake tan in the shade Medium-Dark was used for the fake tan.

Boots sells the fake tan for £15 per bottle.

You may think this is expensive when compared to Saint Moriz or Solait, but Hannah’s video shows how good it is.

After all, beauty doesn’t come cheap, does it?

This tan is designed to give you a dark, flawless, and natural-looking fake tan in just 60 minutes, according to Bali Body.

The ultra-lightweight formula is simple to apply and contains nourishing oils and vitamin E for added hydration.

Hannah applies and blends her fake tan with a body blending brush from Bali Body, rather than a standard fake tan mitt.

Bali Body sells the brush for £16.95 on their website.

This luxurious blending brush is ideal for buffing self-tan into all body contours.

It ensures a streak-free and smooth application while preventing self-tan on your hands.

Hannah’s video has amassed 55.6k views, indicating that it has wowed many.

There are 5,171 likes, 52 comments, and 129 shares on the post.

