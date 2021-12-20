People are rushing to get their hands on the £1 Primark products after seeing a woman share an incredible Primark make-up look.

After seeing a woman create a glamorous make-up look using only Primark products, beauty fans are running, not walking, to the store.

Hannah, a TikTok user, posted a video of her makeover on the social media site, showing how she went from no make-up to party ready in minutes.

She started by priming her eyes with the Soft Focus concealer before using a palette to create a sultry smokey eye with a light taupe, dark brown, and glittery bronze.

After she finished her eyes, she prepped her skin with the Perfect Prep Primer before applying matte foundation and finishing with the cream concealer.

The foundation and contour stick were applied next, followed by blusher and highlighter to give her skin some dimension.

Hannah chose to line her lips before applying a lipstick and lip gloss in a similar pink hue.

The products she used cost less than £30 in total – £29.50 to be exact – and commenters were begging to go to their nearest Primark.

One person wrote, “OMG this is amazing,” while another added, “Is it just me who wants a list of what she’s using so I can buy it?”

Someone else commented, “Stunning! Just proved you don’t have to spend so much for a great look.”

Others wrote about Primark cosmetics in the comments section, with one saying, “The pigment on their eyeshadows is fab andamp; lasts all day.”

Another person added, “I swear I’ve never used a better concealer.”

Someone else gushed, “I love primark make-up, it works wonders for me and my skin.”

