People are scratching their heads over a mind-mending puzzle… can YOU figure out who Theresa is?

THERE’S nothing like a good riddle to keep you occupied.

Can you, however, solve this puzzle?

The riddle, which was posted on Tiktok, reads: “Nobody can solve this riddle, and it’s breaking the internet.”

“What am I to Teresa if Teresa’s daughter is my daughter’s mother?”

The video has received 4.1 million views and has been solved and debated by many in the comments.

Although it appears to be as simple as piecing together a family tree, the riddle stumped many people.

Many people seemed to believe the answer was “son in law” or “Son-in-Law of Teresa!” but these aren’t even options.

“Trying to understand this, I had a stroke and died,” another dramatically added.

Others speculated that it was the mother, daughter, or husband.

Many people thought the answer was “I am Theresa!”

“EXCEPT FOR THE ABOVE…

DEF A STEP BRO OR STEP SIS,” one defiantly declared.

One was completely perplexed and wrote, “The pet sheep.”

“I’m a stranger.”

Another said, logically, “I don’t know Teresa.”

Continue reading to find out the answer to the riddle.

Warning: this contains a spoiler.

“My daughter’s mother” simply means “me,” according to a commenter who figured out the puzzle.

As a result, the sentence can be rephrased as “Theresa’s daughter is “me.”

The word “me” could be substituted for the phrase “my daughter’s mother.”

“If Teresa’s daughter is me, what am I to Teresa?” it would read.

Because if you’re a woman, as you are in the riddle, “my daughter’s mother” can only refer to you.

In that case, the puzzle becomes: What am I to Teresa if Teresa’s daughter is me?

Teresa’s son-in-law, if you were a man, would be you.

c is the correct answer.

She’s my daughter.

