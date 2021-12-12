People are selling unwrapped Christmas presents on the internet – do you recognize any of your leftovers?

WE’VE ALL RECEIVED gifts that we didn’t particularly care for, but we usually tuck them away in a cupboard and forget about them.

Some people, on the other hand, have decided to turn their unwanted gifts into extra cash.

On eBay, a variety of sellers are selling unwanted Christmas gifts, many of which are still in their original packaging.

Because the gifts haven’t been opened, the sellers can’t say what’s inside, but they can usually say whether the gifts are more suitable for men or women.

In many ways, the scheme is a win-win situation: people can get pre-wrapped Christmas gifts at a discount, and sellers can get rid of unwanted clutter.

In some cases, six pre-wrapped gifts containing items such as toiletries could be purchased for as little as £21.99.

Some are unwrapped so that the seller can show what they got for Christmas before selling them at a reduced price.

These pages feature a lot of traditional Christmas gifts.

One man, for example, received eight different body wash sets, and we can understand why he decided to sell them.

Another seller specified that they were selling women’s gifts, with gift sets, toiletries, fragrances, and other items included in the package.

So, if you’re looking for stocking stuffers or something for your secret santa at work, these eBay sales could be a gold mine.

Some sellers make promises about what’s included in their gift bundles just to reassure buyers that the gifts aren’t junk.

“NO FOOD OR DRINK RELATED ITEMS OR JUNK,” wrote one seller.

“ALL GIFT CARDS CAN BE USED”

Simply search for “unwanted Christmas gifts” on eBay to find these gift bundles, and you’ll be done with your Christmas shopping in no time.

