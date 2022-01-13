People are stocking up for the year at Home Bargains, which is selling £7 shampoo and conditioner for 49p.

People are buying in bulk to stock up for the year at Home Bargains, which is selling £7 shampoo and conditioner for 49p.

WANT to buy shampoo and conditioner for the entire year for less than ten pounds?

Customers are flocking to Home Bargains to stock up on £7 shampoo and conditioner, which has been reduced to just 49p.

On the Facebook group Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK, a shopper posted a photo of their bargain haul.

“Stocked for the year, all priced at £0.49p in home and bargain,” they said.

They demonstrated how they purchased Coco Loco hair products from Home Bargains, which they pointed out are much more expensive at Boots.

Coco Loco shampoo and conditioner are currently available at Boots for £6.99 each, which represents a significant discount for Home Bargains customers.

The shopper also mentioned that they paid 49p for Coco Loco hairspray instead of £5.99 in Boots.

Hundreds of bargain hunters appeared to be eager to take advantage of the wise investment.

“I need to go to Home Bargains,” one person said.

“I love this stuff,” added another.

“I got some for Christmas and I love how it makes my hair feel and smell lush,” a third wrote.

