When I tell people that caramel macchiatos aren’t actually caramel macchiatos, they’re surprised, and I’m a Starbucks employee.

According to a STARBUCKS employee, you cannot add more caramel syrup to your caramel macchiato.

Because the caramel macchiato is made with vanilla instead of caramel syrup.

When people ask for extra caramel syrup in their caramel macchiatos and don’t get it, according to Jamayia Christian, a Starbucks employee, they get angry.

According to the Starbucks website, a caramel macchiato is made with milk, brewed espresso, vanilla syrup, and caramel sauce.

If you request it, you’ll get more vanilla syrup.

If you want a stronger caramel flavor, ask for more drizzle on top of your drink.

You’ve been caught misusing Starbucks lids before.

The hidden function of those plastic Starbucks lids could change the way you drink your favorite beverage.

The ridges on the inside of the lid can magically turn it into…a coaster!

Simply take off the lid, flip it over, and place it beneath your cup.

All of the ridges on the plastic lid and the bottom of the cup should be perfectly aligned.

A coaster should now be on hand to catch all of your drink’s drips.

Christine Kominek, a Starbucks employee, claimed to have revealed the secrets to getting more bang for your buck at the coffee shop in the past.

Christine explains how to get a free refill on her TikTok platform, but she adds that there are some terms and conditions to getting another free drink.

“This Starbucks video shows how their free refills work, as well as some hacks you can use,” she wrote on Twitter as @meanychristiney.

“If you have a Starbucks card and are in the lobby, you can get a free refill OK.”

Christine claims that you can only get plain coffee as a refill, not a refill on a specific order like a latte or cappuccino, but she knows how to get both.

“Assume you start with a steaming pumpkin spiced latte.

“You won’t be able to get a refill on a pumpkin spiced latte,” the barista explained, “but you will be able to get hot or iced coffee regardless of what drink you order.”

“As a result, you can start with a pumpkin spiced latte and then return for a free refill of hot coffee with extra steamed milk and pumpkin spice syrup, and you’ll receive another drink,” she explains.

