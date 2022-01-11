People are talking about a woman’s Tinder date who claims to be smarter than 95% of people… but it’s not that part.

The woman’s Tinder date claims to be smarter than 95% of people… but it’s not that part that has people talking.

MEETING someone on a dating app can come with a slew of dangers.

It all seemed to pay off for this woman, however.

Andrea or @suezcanal42069, who shared her dating journey on TikTok, surprised 6.1 million viewers with a major plot twist.

When she posted a Tiktok video of herself slowly shaking and rubbing her temples while her date says in the background, “I’m smarter than like 95% of the population,” many people warned her.

“First and last time I’ll hook up with a chemical engineer from tinder,” she wrote, along with the caption “stfu dude.”

Andrea, against the wishes of her viewers, gave the smart man another chance and went on a date with him.

“Besties, do we keep him?” she wrote in the caption of another TikTok video. “I told him I was having a bad day, and then he came over with wine and pasta…”

Some commenters claimed they got the ick from him, which added to the video’s vitriol.

Andrea then revealed that the date was actually the last engineer she dated, because she married him, in a major plot twist.

Andrea explained in another TikTok caption, “never lied, he is indeed my first and last mechanical engineer from tinder, and we are both smarter than everyone goodnight.”

A picture of the couple in formal wedding attire, as well as a montage of photos from their life together, were shown in the video.

Some people were completely surprised by the story and couldn’t believe how it ended.

One viewer remarked, “What a plot twist.”

Another person commented, “You had us in the first half, ngl.”

“I followed you just because this was an epic joke,” one user wrote, to which Andrea replied, “My life is a joke!”

Andrea’s most recent TikTok appears to indicate that she has divorced her engineer husband, based on the caption: “So you’re telling me I just went through a whole ass divorce for THIS to be my first date??”

The truth, however, has yet to be revealed.

