People are willing to have a destination wedding for one reason, and that reason is that it does not require them to travel.

People are willing to have a destination wedding for one reason: it eliminates the need to travel.

According to new research, more than two-thirds of Americans would have a destination wedding to “trim the fat” from their guest list.

According to a new poll of 2,000 Americans, the “ideal number” of wedding guests is 56.

In contrast, only 36% of people would invite more than 50 guests to a destination wedding.

A smaller guest list, according to nearly one-third of respondents, would encourage them to have a destination wedding.

Furthermore, 50 percent of respondents said that making it difficult for guests to attend was the most important factor in deciding whether or not to have a destination wedding.

The poll, conducted by OnePoll and Funjet Vacations, also revealed that being in the wedding party was not the top reason for attending a destination wedding; in fact, it was not even in the top three.

According to 51% of respondents, having all expenses paid was the best option.

In terms of attendance deterrents, half of those polled said they would not attend if the cost was too high.

It’s no surprise that the majority of people (33%) prefer a summer wedding, as 45 percent of those polled want to tie the knot on a white sand beach.

Furthermore, the most desired destinations all have beautiful beaches, with Hawaii receiving 36 percent of the vote and The Caribbean receiving a third.

A third of guests are more likely to attend a wedding in Hawaii.

“While destination weddings are frequently mischaracterized as difficult and expensive, with the right tools and a little guidance, couples can easily plan and enjoy a stunning, stress-free destination wedding on almost any budget,” said Michael Lowery, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Apple Leisure Group.

The majority of weddings they’ve attended took place in the United States, according to two-thirds of respondents, and 69 percent of attendees spend less than (dollar)1,000 on domestic weddings.

When it comes to attending a destination wedding, 56 percent of people are unwilling to spend more than (dollar)1,000.

Regardless, 59 percent of respondents said they would travel abroad for a wedding of a close relative, and 55 percent said they would travel for a wedding of a best friend.

If the location is one they enjoy, 39% of people said they are more likely to attend a destination wedding.

It’s no surprise that more than half of those in attendance believe the ideal duration is more than four days.

“Destination weddings can offer a lot more than just a beautiful backdrop,” said Erica Doyne, AMRTM Collection’s Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications.

“Not only are they capable of…,” says the narrator.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https