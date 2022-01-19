At school dinners, people ask the strangest questions, and these are the most amazing things we’ve ever seen kids do.

﻿People ask the strangest questions at school dinners, and these are the most amazing things we’ve ever seen kids do.

A WOMAN has spilled the beans on what it’s like to serve school dinners.

Julie Pike, 36, of Norfolk, has worked as a catering assistant (dinner lady) for the past eight years and enjoys it.

MummaPike is a mother who uses her TikTok channel to show a glimpse into her daily life.

‘The things I get asked as a school dinner lady,’ she answered in a recent video.

She joined in on the fun TikTok music video trend and answered some of her fans’ burning questions.

“How do you know how much food to make?” someone inquired.

“Meals are pre-ordered, portions counted, and weighted,” she revealed.

“Do you still serve the cake with icing and sprinkles?” one person wondered.

“Yes!” said Julie.

Finally, Julie shared that she is frequently asked, “Do you still serve mashed potatoes with an ice cream scoop?”

‘Hell yeah!’ she scribbled across the screen.

“I’ve been in the military for eight years,” Julie said.

I enjoy watching the kids develop as they progress through school and providing them with opportunities to try new foods that they might not have access to at home.

“However, there are a few misconceptions about being a dinner lady.

“For one thing, we only work one hour per day and we’re all old and grumpy!”

“We have to set up and take down, which takes a long time.”

I don’t consider myself to be old, and I’m certainly not grumpy!”

When Julie works in a school, she says her favorite day is Christmas Dinner Day, and that all of the staff’mucks in’ to make the experience extra special for the kids.

Being a school dinner lady has its perks as well, one of which is getting to see what students are like at school.

And they frequently have access to their gossip and conversations.

“The children come out with funny things every day,” Julie explained, “but one of the funniest things I’ve heard was a child telling me they hadn’t been fed while I was away looking after one of my sick children.”

“However, some kids are downright filthy.”

The most disgusting thing I’ve ever seen was a child stuffing so much food into their mouth that they became physically ill!

“The kids seem to tell me everything! I get all the playground gossip and am frequently told about their personal lives.”

It’s quite fascinating.”

Her position, however, has some drawbacks.

And Julie admitted that it can be “soul-destroying” when she realizes that the meal she’s about to serve is…

