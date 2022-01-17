People ask why he’s with a ‘fatty,’ but he loves my curves. I’m a size 22 and met my fella on a plus size dating app – people ask why he’s with a ‘fatty,’ but he loves my curves.

People ask why he’s with a ‘fatty,’ but he loves my curves. I’m a size 22 and met my guy on a plus size dating app – people ask why he’s with a ‘fatty,’ but he loves my curves.

SINGER Zayn Malik is swiping in a different direction after dating a string of slender women.

The 29-year-old former One Direction star allegedly bedded curvy Towie beauty Abi Clarke while dating supermodel Gigi Hadid, according to The Sun on Sunday.

Zayn told a pal he loved Abi’s shapely bum and even moaned to her about all the skinny girls in LA, according to Abi, who met Zayn in Los Angeles.

Following his split from Gigi, the mother of his 16-month-old daughter Khai, Zayn was said to have signed up for plus-size dating app WooPlus.

When it comes to love, Zayn is far from the only man who believes that bigger is better.

Plus-size dating has taken on a new level of importance.

There are now a slew of apps and websites devoted to “big beautiful women” (BBW) and aimed at men who prefer them to skinnier girls.

We talk to a few plus-size daters as well as a slim guy who believes curvy girls are better in bed.

Megan Goldberger, a fitness instructor from Bridgend, South Wales, began dating Si Kobia, 27, after meeting him on the plus-size dating app BBWCupid.

Megan, who is 5ft 3in tall and wears a size 22 dress, says her administrator, Si, admires her curves.

“I first met Si in December,” she says, referring to how she believes plus-size dating apps help girls like her shine.

In his app profile, he stated that he preferred girls with curves who were into fitness.

“I’m a size 22 fitness instructor who works with big girls.

I’ve also competed in pageants, so I know how to bring the glitz and how to dress to flaunt my figure.

“We clicked right away and exchanged a lot of messages before going on a date at the London Eye.”

“Unlike some slim guys I’ve dated in the past, Si isn’t afraid to admit he likes bigger girls.

“Si is proud to have me on his arm and to not hide me away by taking me out to dinner or to a club.

“It may surprise some people to learn that my type, like Si, is super-fit men with muscles.

We can’t help who we like, even if it sounds hypocritical.

“It’s not always easy being in a mixed-weight couple.

Unfortunately, when we go out, we sometimes get strange looks, and I’ve heard the odd jibe from thin girls wondering what a “hot” guy is doing with a “fatty” like me.

That hurts, but I try not to notice.

“All that matters to me is that Si’s feelings for me are genuine.”

“Zayn has inspired men of all shapes and sizes to say they…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.