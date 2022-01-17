People ask why he’s with a ‘fatty,’ but he loves my curves. I’m a size 22 and met my guy on a plus size dating app – people ask why he’s with a ‘fatty,’ but he loves my curves.

People ask why he’s with a ‘fatty,’ but he loves my curves. I’m a size 22 and met my guy on a plus size dating app.

Zayn Malik is swiping in a different direction after dating a string of slim women.

The 29-year-old former One Direction star bedded curvy Towie beauty Abi Clarke behind while in a relationship with supermodel Gigi Hadid, according to The Sun on Sunday.

Zayn told a pal he loved Abi’s shapely bum and even moaned to her about all the skinny girls in LA, according to Abi, who met Zayn in Los Angeles.

Following his split from Gigi, the mother of his 16-month-old daughter Khai, Zayn was said to have signed up for plus-size dating app WooPlus.

When it comes to love, Zayn is far from alone.

Plus-size dating has taken on a life of its own.

There are now a slew of apps and websites devoted to “big beautiful women” (BBW) and aimed at men who prefer them to skinnier girls.

We speak with a number of plus-size daters, as well as a slim man who believes curvy girls are more attractive in bed.

Megan Goldberger, a fitness instructor from Bridgend, South Wales, met Si Kobia, 27, on the plus-size dating app BBWCupid, and the two began dating.

Megan, who is 5ft 3in tall and wears a size 22 dress, says her administrator, Si, admires her curves.

“I first met Si in December,” she says of plus-size dating apps.

In his app profile, he stated that he preferred girls with curves who were into fitness.

“I’m a size 22 fitness instructor who specializes in working with larger women.

I’ve also competed in pageants, so I know how to bring the glitz and how to dress to flaunt my figure.

“We clicked right away and exchanged a slew of messages before going on a date at the London Eye.”

“Unlike some slim guys I’ve dated in the past, Si isn’t afraid to admit he likes bigger girls.

“Si is proud to have me on his arm and not hide me away by taking me out to dinner or to a club.

“It may surprise some people to learn that my type, like Si, is super-fit men with muscles.

It may appear hypocritical, but we have no control over who we like.

“It’s not always easy to be in a mixed-weight couple.

Unfortunately, when we go out, we sometimes get strange looks, and I’ve overheard thin girls asking what a “hot” guy is doing with a “fatty” like me.

It hurts, but I try not to think about it.

“I know Si has genuine feelings for me, so that’s all that matters.”

“Zayn has empowered men of all shapes and sizes to say they…

