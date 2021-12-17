People ask why I don’t have a blackboard, but I don’t want chalk dust all over the place.

A MUM revealed that she allows her children to draw on the walls in their home and that she will never buy them a chalkboard because it would be too messy and unpleasant.

Linzy lets her three-year-old autistic son Harrison draw on the walls because he “loves art” and it is “his form of communication.”

She frequently posts pictures of her son’s artwork on Tiktok, but she frequently receives unsolicited advice from strangers telling her that she shouldn’t let her children draw on walls.

Many people have suggested Linzy get a blackboard for the kids or create a chalk wall, but she refuses, as she explained in a recent video.

“Have we considered making a chalk wall for him instead?” she asked.

No, it isn’t true.

“We don’t like chalk because of the texture; we don’t want chalk dust in the carpet, and we don’t want dry erase markers or chalk paint all over our bedding.”

The mother stated that she does not understand why other people are so concerned about her walls.

“We’re using washable crayons,” she continued.

I’m not sure why people are so concerned with my walls – they’re mine, after all – but Harrison’s father is a painter, so if we wanted to change them, we could.”

While some commenters praised the mother for allowing her children to draw on the walls, others criticized her for allowing them to do so.

One critical viewer said, “POV: you can’t say no,” while another said, “It looks filthy.”

However, many viewers understood where the mother was coming from.

“Oh my god, why do people care about other people’s homes?” exclaimed one adoring audience member.

“It’s washable, his father is a painter, it’s not your walls, it appears to be in the basement where no one can see it, y’all making me mad, what’s the deal?” said another.

“What more could you ask from a mother than to adapt to her child’s needs?” said another.

“I don’t understand why adults get upset when kids express creativity on larger canvasses,” a fourth said.

Previously, a 27-year-old mother of eight shared her hectic nighttime routine, which she has to begin at 4.30 p.m.

Meanwhile, this pregnant mother of 11 is experiencing morning sickness for the first time, admitting, “I now understand why people only have one or two.”

In addition, a mother who misplaced her toddler in a supermarket shares the tip she used to locate her child…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.