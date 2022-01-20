People assume my two-year-old daughter is wearing make-up because I’m a mummy blogger.

My two-year-old daughter is so beautiful that people assume she’s wearing make-up because I’m a mummy blogger.

A MUM has been accused of applying cosmetics to her child.

Maddy Vance, a mummy blogger from Portland, Maine, shares her parenting tips and tricks.

Her two-year-old daughter Cecilia Skye, on the other hand, is attracting attention because some fans believe she is wearing make-up.

“When your 2 yo daughter is so pretty people think she’s wearing make-up,” Maddy wrote in a TikTok video that has 11,000 views.

She was responding to a comment on a previous video that stated, “the make up…”

Maddy sung along to music with lyrics like “This is a joke right.”

She is also expecting another baby girl.

Commenters defended her, claiming that her baby’s glow was simply healthy.

“Omg she’s two, why can’t people just let a baby live and have a diaper?? Wtf,” one said.

“What did they think they were accomplishing now that they look so stupid?”

“Makeup?! Just say she’s pretty and move on,” the mother responded in a TikTok video of her toddler.

“Her eyes look like shadow n macara. her cheeks look blushed,” one person said, while another added, “Her eyes look like shadow n macara.”

“OK,” Maddy explained, “that’s because she’s healthy and that’s how she looks.”

“Her eyes look like that because she’s smiling, and babies usually have weirdly gorgeous lashes,” another parent added.

“It’s also possible for people to have a natural blush.”

“Omg, gf looks so much older in this, what a cutie pie,” one mother thought of her daughter.

Another said, “Respectfully, your daughter is already prettier than I’ll ever be.”

