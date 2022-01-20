People believe it’s much worse than a woman fuming after catching her husband looking at other women online.

People believe it’s much worse than a woman fuming after catching her husband online looking at other women.

There’s no denying how alluring it is to sneak a glance at your partner’s phone when they’re not looking… but it’s probably not a good idea in general.

However, if their screen is reflected in their glasses, it’s got to be a guilt-free way to figure out what they’re up to.

What do you think?

After spotting her husband looking at other women on the internet in this manner, the woman has every right to be irritated.

However, some believe it may be worse than she imagines.

Maddy filmed her husband seemingly swiping through photos of women on his phone in a viral video that has racked up over 787,000 views.

“Babe, what are you doing?” Maddy asked, zooming in on his mirrored glasses.

“Hmm? Just looking at BMWs,” her husband replied, unaware that she had already figured out what he was up to.

He quickly returned to the car website he’d been looking at earlier, attempting to make the lie plausible.

He realized his wife was listening in at this point, and the bloke responded, “Why are you recording…?”

Maddy captioned the video: “Caught my husband trying to be sneaky.”

Maddy bursts out laughing at the end of the video, joking that her partner was “in trouble.”

However, while Maddy was not pleased with her husband’s behavior, viewers were furious on her behalf.

“So we’re gonna ignore the fact that he’s on a dating site???” one viewer asked after seeing him seemingly swipe left on women.

“Uhmmm sis… is he on tinder?” said another.

“Wow, I’d be so enraged I can’t even explain it,” another wrote.

Others wondered if the video was staged as a joke, despite Mandy’s insistence that it was genuine.

“Um, if this isn’t a joke….isn’t this really disrespectful to you and shouldn’t you leave?” said a fourth.

