People call me ugly, but they all want my makeup tips after seeing how I glow up.

People call me ugly, but after seeing my glow up, they all want to know my makeup tricks.

Trolls call her “ugly” and tell her to “fix her teeth,” and she is constantly bombarded with cruel comments.

However, one TikToker has stated that she will not be deterred by the negative comments and will continue to show off her transformations on the social media platform.

GemLuva Beauty has amassed a large following on TikTok as a result of her makeovers, which see her go from makeup-free and pigmented skin to dolled up and glamorous.

Fans are so taken aback by her transformations that they’ve begun to approach her for makeup advice and demonstrations.

“Beautiful makeup I wish I knew how,” someone wrote in the comments section of one of her recent videos, in which she pushed back trolls’ insults before showcasing her glamorous new look.

Someone else commented, “You’re so beautiful – The transition from a clean platform to a beautiful artistic woman.”

“You are naturally beautiful, just the way God made you.

Another person added, “I like the makeup looks as well.”

“Wow!! You are incredibly beautiful with or without make-up!! I absolutely love your purple eyeshadow! What lipstick?” wrote another person.

“Teach me your wayyss!! I have no idea how to do make up,” one person said.

“I can’t even ‘contour,'” she says.

Others were less complimentary, with one particularly hurtful remark reading: “Hell nah poor dude who ever goes home with u and sees ur face in the morning.”

Fans quickly retorted, with one writing, “sad that people live in misery and their joy is to put others down. you keep doing you, you’re beautiful.”

Someone else retorted, “What a disgusting heart and mind you have.”

“With or without makeup, this lovely lady is absolutely stunning.”

Another woman who is happy to inspire others with her incredible transformations is a catfish.

When she’s not wearing make-up, she’s referred to as a catfish.

And this lady is called a fraud because of her flawless make-up, but she is unconcerned about the backlash.