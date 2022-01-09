People can’t believe I’m 30, so here are my three best skincare tips for looking younger.

People can’t believe I’m 30, so here are my top three skincare tips for looking younger.

A WOMAN has shared her top three skincare tips for looking young at 30 years old, as well as her go-to techniques.

Isabelle Lux revealed her youthful secrets in a video on her TikTok account.

Isabelle, 30, from New York, is frequently mistaken for being younger than her actual age, and she attributes her youthful appearance to these three factors.

Isabelle, a self-confessed skincare addict, is constantly experimenting with new ways to keep her skin looking youthful, but she says there are three things she has always done to maintain her youthful appearance.

“Three skincare antiaging techniques that have been kept secret for far too long, from your local 30-year-old,” Isabelle says in the video.

Slugging is her first tip, which she defines as applying any petroleum-based product all over your face before going to bed after completing your normal skincare routine.

The trend originated in South Korea, a country known for its incredible skincare products that give the skin a youthful, glowing appearance.

It’s best for dry skin types because it helps to lock in moisture, which is ideal for the winter months.

Isabelle claims she can attest to the technique’s effectiveness because she has been using it for 15 years, long before she even realized there was a name for it.

While many people use Vaseline because it is a petroleum-based product, Isabelle uses Egyptian Magic, which can be purchased on Amazon.

Isabelle’s second tip is that when applying eye products, it’s best to gently tap the product into your skin with your fingers.

“It will not only deliver the product to a specific area, but it will also lift your entire cheekbone as it depuffs the area,” she continues.

Isabelle’s final piece of advice is to sleep with a silk eye mask every night.

She claims it has completely transformed her eyes, which previously had a lot of fine lines that were getting worse over time.

She claims that since incorporating a silk eye mask into her daily routine, her fine lines have vanished entirely.

“I still don’t think you’re 30!” one user wrote, expressing surprise at Isabelle’s age.

“First and foremost, I mistook you for a teenager.

Another user exclaimed, “I adore your tinsel hair!”

“You literally look 21,” said a third user.

So, I’m going to put all of these into action tonight!”

