People can’t believe it, but I changed my baby’s name when she was six weeks old because I didn’t want to regret it forever.

A MUM has revealed how she changed her baby’s name when she was only six weeks old so she wouldn’t have to live with the regret for the rest of her life.

People were surprised when TikTok user robynsins12 revealed how happy she is with her decision.

“When your baby is 6 weeks old and you decide to change her name,” she said on her @user2719749697742 account.

She explained that her daughter was named Marlie Penelope and that she is now known as Penelope Saylor.

“She used her middle name as her first name and a different middle name,” the mother explained.

“I think you just know when something isn’t right, don’t you? I loved Marlie, but her name wasn’t Marlie.

“I didn’t want to look back and regret my decision.”

I’m so happy we went ahead and did it.”

She mentioned that Penelope was also known as Nellie or Nell as a child, and that her new name suited her better.

Her video has over 79,000 views, and many people have commented with their thoughts.

“I wanted to do this, and I wish I had gone for it,” one said.

“Both beautiful names,” someone else commented.

“I wanted to change my 6 month old’s name but everyone was being arsey about it so I haven’t,” a third said.

