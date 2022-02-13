People can’t believe it’s the same house because I renovated the kitchen on a shoestring budget.

It’s always helpful to have some money-saving tips on hand when remodeling your home.

That’s why it’s so wonderful when people share them in order to assist others.

Chloe Anne, 23, took to TikTok to show how she completely transformed her kitchen, and people are blown away by the difference.

“How I upcycled my council house kitchen on a budget,” she captioned the video, which has nearly 700,000 views.

In the video, you can see how her kitchen transforms from brown cabinets to gleaming white cabinets with a wood-effect worktop.

“I had to peel all the plastic coating because it had peeled and cracked before we moved in,” she wrote, demonstrating how she remodeled her kitchen.

She begins by taking the doors and handles off the frames.

Bandamp;Q wraps Chloe’s doors and sides in white dc-fix wraps.

She also adds a wooden effect wrap to the worktops made of MDF board, which she adheres with the help of a credit card.

“It took a long time, but it was well worth it,” she says.

People flocked to the comments section to applaud her efforts.

“It’s good to see someone take care of a council house and pay to renovate it,” one person said. “I see too many people complaining about houses falling apart and the council not helping.”

“It’s not about the house or flat you live in; it’s about how you make it a home for your family,” another added. “Whether council or not, all homes can be made beautiful.”

“Wow, what a transformation,” someone else wrote, while another added, “What a difference.”

Some people, however, questioned whether she had permission to do so because the property belongs to the council.

Chloe, on the other hand, says she wants to buy the council house in a few years.

“However, it’s very easy to remove if necessary; it just peels off like a sticker,” she adds.

