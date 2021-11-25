People can’t believe it’s the same woman who posted a glow-up and admitted she TAPES her face to remove her jowls.

People can’t believe it’s the same woman who posted a glow-up and admitted to TAPING her face to get rid of her jowls.

Chloe Fountain, an influencer, has gone viral once more, this time for her amazing make-up transformation.

Chloe, who is thought to live in the United States, made headlines earlier this year after builders allegedly went to the wrong house and completed Chloe’s entire backyard before realising their error.

Chloe has gone viral for her incredible make-up transformation, which is so good that most people don’t recognize her.

On her TikTok account, chloefountainn, one of her transformation videos has been viewed over one million times.

“The power of make-up,” she wrote in the video, and she captioned it, “How mad would you be?”

Chloe starts the video with her bare face, making her appear much older than in any of her other videos.

She then ‘unveils’ herself in full glam makeup and appears to be someone entirely different.

Chloe has stated that she can completely transform her face with the use of makeup and face tape to remove any excess skin.

Chloe has received a barrage of comments demanding that she prove herself by doing her make-up routine on camera.

Chloe has yet to post a video demonstrating her method, but she has stated that if her Instagram account reaches one million followers, she will reveal her secrets.

After users flooded the comment section, saying they didn’t think it was the same person, Chloe wrote in another video, which has almost one million views: “YES We are the same person how many times do I have to say this?”

“How did you get rid of the jowls?” one user inquired, to which Chloe replied, “tape.”

Others were less convinced, with many commenting that the videos were made by a mother and daughter. One user said, “That’s your mother,” while another said, “mother and daughter?”

“No, I don’t believe that, sorry,” a third user commented.

