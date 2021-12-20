People have been moved to tears after friends with matching tattoos explain why they got glasses tattooed on their arms.

A PHOTO of a group of friends with matching tattoos has gone viral, leaving the internet in tears.

Stephanie Vazquez, a Mexican woman, posted the video on her TikTok channel, and it has since received over 30 million views.

People were perplexed when she had the same picture of glasses inked on her forearm as her three friends.

”What was the point of getting a random pair of glasses tattooed on your arms?”

”Ur with us always,” she explained.

”I love you, Vale,” she said to her friend, who died earlier this year.

Valeria was always seen wearing glasses, and her friends decided that this would be a wonderful way to pay tribute to her.

Valeria’s parents claimed they could see their daughter’s face through the glasses after seeing this.

”Omg this has me sobbing,” one viewer wrote.

Another person praised the group, saying, ”YALL ARE AMAZING FRIENDS I LOVE YALL SO MUCH FOR THIS.’

”What a beautiful way to honor her.”

”These are real friends right here,” another viewer was convinced. ”I just know she’s smiling down appreciating and wishing the best for all of you.’

Someone else had a suggestion: ”Random thought, since there are four of you and you said vale, each of you should put one letter of her name under the glasses so that it says vale altogether.”

