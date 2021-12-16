At the grocery store where I work, people have the strangest reasons for skipping the line.

People give the most absurd reasons for skipping the line at the grocery store where I work.

A FORMER grocery store employee has revealed the most absurd reasons customers use to avoid the checkout line.

Sam Erix shared a story about a customer who was clogging up the entire cash register because of a ridiculous request.

The woman reenacted a situation at the cash register she was working at on her TikTok account.

“But I saved my own spot in the line,” Sam captioned a post on the @snerixx domain.

She pretended to be a customer and said to the woman in front of her, “I’m sorry you’re actually in my spot,” to which she received the response “what?”

“Well, I was here, I was actually in line, and then I had to go grab something,” she explained, “but I saved my spot for you, so you’re in it.”

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED AT FABULOUS BINGO.

“I’m sorry I didn’t see you when I walked up,” the customer in front of the woman said, and the woman replied, “right, because I was on the other side of the store.”

“OK, so you weren’t here,” the customer in front said, “but I saved the spot.”

“No, you can’t skip the line,” the woman in front told the woman behind her, to which the other woman replied, “you don’t believe me?”

“No, I believe you,” the woman in front said, “but you can’t claim a line spot and then abandon it.”

When the cashier began serving the customer in front of her, the woman behind her began pushing in front of her.

“I got in line, I got out of line, and when I came back she was in my spot,” the woman said when the cashier told her she couldn’t do it.

Sam’s post has received over 914k views, and TikTok users have reacted with enthusiasm.

With laughing emojis, one customer commented, “Yes, that’s how lines work.”

“You don’t skip lines just because you forgot something,” another added.

“That’s the great thing about having kids; they save your spot,” said a third.

In other words,

I work as a waitress, and these are the common complaints I hear from customers AFTER they’ve eaten their meal.

I work in retail, and I’m sick of people trying to get refunds on clothes they’ve clearly worn or asking for freebies.

And…I work in a supermarket, where every customer says the same obnoxious thing at the checkout, among other things.