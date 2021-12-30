People have threatened to report me to social services because of what I feed my children for lunch. I’m a pregnant mother of 11 children.

People have threatened to call social services on me because of what I feed my children for lunch. I’m a pregnant mother of 11 children.

By sharing her children’s lunch, an 11-year-old mother has touched a nerve.

Veronica Meritt, 36, from upstate New York, is a soon-to-be 12-year-old mother who blogs about her life as she raises her children, cooks, cleans, and manages the household chaos.

Over a thousand comments were left on the Tiktok, which has already received 83,000 views in less than a day.

“This was literally what kids ate in the 1980s and 1990s,” she captioned the video.

“Why are people offended when I say my kids eat like this for lunch?” the busy mother wrote over the video.

“When did this stop being normal?” she wondered over the Tiktok as Radiohead’s Creep played.

Veronica has two sons and two daughters, ranging in age from 21 to 12 months.

She became pregnant for the first time at the age of 14 in 1999.

Merritt and her 37-year-old partner, Marty, have a total of nine children: Adam, 15, Mara, 13, Dash, 12, Darla, 10, Marvelous, 8, Martalya, 6, Amelia, 4, Delilah, 3, and Donovan, 1.

Veronica shared a video of the plate of mac and cheese lunch with her 95,000 Tiktok followers, but criticism of her choice for her children’s lunch came in thick and fast.

“This is sad,” one said, while another suggested she “add some peas.”

One commenter joked, “Oh, did you forget? The people here on TikTok are absolutely perfect and only eat the healthiest of meals!”

“When it’s every lunch,” one person explained, “it’s a problem.”

“There is no protein in this dish.”

Vitamins aren’t included.

“It’s just carbs and fat,” one commenter who claimed to be a nutritionist said, to which Veronica responded, “We use real milk, butter, and shredded cheese in our Mac n cheese.”

Perhaps you should conduct some research.

-webmd” Vitamin D

“It’s normal, just not healthy,” another reassured her, “and people are more health conscious now.”

“I used to believe this until I started reading the ingredients and learning what they were.”

Another wrote, “Scary stuff.”

“We also ate that in the 2000s 04 I would still 10000percent eat that in two seconds,” Veronica said, adding that she grew up eating the meal with others.

“Yes, that’s how we ate when I was a kid in the 1980s,” one wrote, while another added, “I’m 60 and still love it!”

“When parents become more concerned about their children’s health, it ceases to be normal.”

One commenter wrote, “You can parent your kids however you want, but that is far from balanced.”

“Perhaps it’s because it’s unhealthy, and you cook like that all of the time, and people think…

