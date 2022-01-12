People have told me that I look like I belong in Angry Birds because I had my eyebrows tinted.

A WOMAN was humiliated after a beauty appointment that left her brows so dark that people thought she belonged in Angry Birds.

Bella shared the video on TikTok, where it has received 1.2 million views.

According to the 19-year-old, she went to her neighborhood beauty salon, where the brow person never wiped off the tint after letting it sit for a while.

She ended up with brows that were a few shades darker than her hair, but she pretended to like them and didn’t ask for a refund because she didn’t like them.

”I told her I liked them because I couldn’t do it because of my social anxiety,” she explained.

One viewer commented, ‘They aren’t supposed to be that color.’

”As close to your hair color as possible, maybe 1-2 shades darker if your brows are extremely light.”

”Sue for emotional distress,” someone else recommended.

People who thought she had overreacted, however, included this person, who wrote: ”yall are so dramatic thats what they look like after a day or two they look great for weeks.”

”I did them as well, and the first few days they were way too dark, but after they completely healed, they looked perfect, so trust the process,” another woman added.

Some viewers offered their suggestions to help Bella restore her brows to their pre-appointment state.

One of them read, ”As crazy as it sounds, windex will remove the color, put some on a paper towel and fade the beginning of the brow,”

”I saw a girl fix hers with baking soda and conditioner,” a TikToker said.

