People look down on professional cleaners, but I have an 18-person staff… here are my top tips.

I’m a professional cleaner; some people look down on us, but I employ 18 people… here are some of my best tips.

Kimberley Hay owns and operates her own cleaning company, which employs 18 people who are all experts in property cleaning.

Kimberley took on the trolls who mock her job in a short TikTok video.

“So, what exactly is a professional cleaner?” she asked.

“Well, it’s attitudes like this that cause people to dismiss cleaning as a profession.”

“I own a company with 18 employees.”

We have 18 trained employees who are familiar with the products we use as well as our health and safety procedures.

“All of these different aspects that contribute to our status as a company and professionals.”

“We understand the science behind what we’re doing and why we use the products we do.”

What makes your home or business safe.

“These are the kinds of things that people don’t consider, which is why the cleaning industry is so despised.”

However, if people are properly trained, we are experts in our field.

“And there’s a lot more to it than wiping something down with a cloth.”

Kimberley posts new videos with cleaning tips and tricks on a regular basis.

She demonstrated to fellow TikTokers how to keep their glasses streak-free in one such video.

She began by rubbing a blob of Fairy Liquid all over the glass using a damp J Cloth.

“All you need is a wet cloth, we use disposable ones, and a pea-sized amount of fairy,” she said in the video.

“Grab your squeegee and wipe away any excess water; window cleaners are far better at this than I am!”

“Get a microfibre cloth and wash it properly to avoid lint.

“Give it a rub, and you’ll discover it’s perfect, not a blemish.”

Nothing sticks to it, and it removes all dirt and grime!”

