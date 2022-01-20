People make fun of me because I have a cool tattoo that plays the Shrek theme song; I don’t mind.

A WOMAN has shared her bizarre Spotify QR code tattoo on social media, which when scanned plays Smash Mouth’s All-Star.

Tymarah Emily, 23, made the risky decision while getting another tattoo.

“I was actually in the tattoo shop getting my forearm done, and luckily my friend is my tattoo artist, and she owns her own shop, and I was her last client of the day, so after we finished, she did that as an extra for me!” Tymarah told Jam Press.

“I just got it done; I didn’t pay any extra because my friend was my tattoo artist, and it didn’t take long at all.”

Tymarah, who works as a lash technician, has no regrets about getting the tattoo and finds the story amusing.

“I have a lot of tattoos, and it’s just a few lines on the back of my arm,” she explained. “I’ve seen far worse tattoos on people, and I think it’ll be a reminder of my group of friends and our sense of humour.”

“It’ll be so much fun explaining the tattoo to my kids and grandkids and playing them the song!”

“I’ve seen people with tattoos of song lyrics and people with tattoos of movie or television characters, so I don’t think this is any different; it’s just an inside joke.”

Tymarah considered changing the software, which would result in the song no longer scanning, but she maintains that the tattoo is personal and for her.

“I wouldn’t care,” she said. “It’s a personal tattoo on my body that means something to me; I have other amazing art pieces tattooed on me that don’t!”

The hilarious video went viral on TikTok, receiving 3.9 million views and 590,000 likes.

“You are, in fact, an all-star,” Spotify said in a video comment.

“When they ask what your theme song is, you just show them your tattoo,” another user commented.

Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes

One person commented, “You should have just Rickrolled everyone.”

“Let’s hope Spotify’s servers are still up and running 40 years from now!” said another.

Another user commented, “The fact that this artist was so precise and the app recognized it, absolutely amazing, props to them, amazing idea.”

“Imagine you’re 85 and you’re in the morgue…,” someone joked.

