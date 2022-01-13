People make fun of me because I named my children after my favorite band; they think it was a joke.

MOST PEOPLE have chosen their baby names since they were children.

One mother even revealed that her favorite band inspired her to name her children after them.

Many parents are moved to name their children after the death of a loved one, a fictional character, or even a celebrity.

Catherine, a mother of twin boys, took to mumsnet to reveal she had done the latter.

She seized the opportunity to name them after Oasis, her favorite band.

However, the mother has revealed that she is reconsidering her decision after users on the forum mistook her for joking and sought advice.

“Judged for my kids’ names?” she wrote in the post.

“I’ve always been a huge Oasis fan (sorry Blur fans), and they’ve influenced and inspired me my whole life.”

“So, when I found out I was expecting twin boys, I thought it would be fantastic to name them after the Gallagher brothers!”

“I thought it was a cute idea, but everyone is frowning and laughing like it’s a joke!”

She went on to say that the reaction she had received from those she had told had ‘hurt’ her.

More than 200 people responded, offering their two cents on the situation, but the feedback was mixed.

“Liam and Noel (is that their names?) are actually pretty nice mainstream names,” one user commented.

It’s not like it’s a Ringo-esque moniker.”

“They’re both lovely names in their own right.”

My favorite character is Noel.

Another supporter added, “My daughter’s name is Noelle.”

Others were less enthusiastic, with one commenting, “I’m not surprised they laugh really.”

“Are the babies already born and registered? If not, I’d strongly consider changing the names.”

Another person suggested, “Perhaps keep them as middle names.”

The mother stated that her husband liked the names as well, but that she should have used them as middle names instead.

