People mistake me for Zendaya and approach me on the street – I’m a huge fan, but it’s a little overwhelming.

People mistake me for Zendaya and approach me on the street – I’m a huge fan, but it’s a bit overwhelming.

A TEENAGER who is a dead ringer for Spiderman actress Zendaya has revealed that people frequently stop her on the street because they are so similar.

Jade Lilly, 18, from Dayton, Ohio, posted a TikTok video with morphing images and was quickly inundated with messages claiming she looked exactly like the 25-year-old A-lister.

The animal care technician, who has 100,000 followers on Instagram, says being compared to the celebrity is a “huge compliment.”

“I started hearing from my cousin when I was about six years old that I looked like Zendaya, and it just continued from there,” Jade, who is from Las Vegas, Nevada, told Jam Press.

“She’s fantastic at what she does, and she never lets me down.”

“I’m a huge fan of hers and am overjoyed that I resemble her – it’s like the highest compliment every time someone tells me I resemble her.”

Although Jade enjoys being compared to the actress, she admits that it can be “overwhelming” when she is out and about.

“I hear it when I’m out, as well as my family and friends,” she explained.

“People will say things like, ‘Oh, you look like that girl from Disney’s KC Undercover,’ or ‘OMG, you look like Zendaya.'”

“Once, this lady ran by me and then abruptly came to a complete stop – I thought she had slipped over, but she turned around and said, ‘Oh I thought you were Zendaya, I was going to go grab my daughter.’

Some even wonder if the two are related.

“I’ve heard it so much that people are asking if I’m related to her or even if I’m her twin,” Jade said.

“The number of people who think I look like her catches me off guard.

“I’m concerned that some people only follow me or like my TikTok because I resemble her.”

People mistake Jade for Zendaya because of the shape of her face, eyes, and smile, according to Jade.

Many of Jade’s fans left comments under the TikTok comparisons video, which has over 1,500 ‘likes.’

“Omg, you’re scaring me!!!” wrote one follower.

Another person commented, “You guys look like twins.”

“Her long-lost daughter with Tom,” a third fan said, referring to Zendaya and her Spiderman actor boyfriend Tom Holland.

While a fourth exclaimed simply, “Oh my God!”

