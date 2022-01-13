People mistake us for sisters because my mother appears to be so young – no one believes she is my mother’s age.

People mistakenly believe my mother and I are sisters because she appears so young.

AN INSTAGRAM sensation has discovered that her followers are fawning over someone else in her photos: her stunning mother.

Misha Grimes, a YouTuber and Instagram influencer, has been posting pictures from her trip to Dubai, only for her mother, Kasha Grimes, to receive all of the attention.

Her 60-year-old mother stole the show as the two posed in swimwear for her 155k Instagram followers.

They’re both currently on vacation in Dubai, where they’ve been sharing photos of themselves by the sea, in malls, and enjoying the warm weather.

Due to her undeniably youthful glow, enviable body, and stunning beauty, Kasha, Misha’s mother, has been mistaken for her sister.

“I remember at school people making fun of me because I was best friends with my mother… Well look at us now, pretty sure I’m the one laughing!!” Misha captioned the mother-daughter photoshoot.

“It’s like having a best friend and a mother in one.

Btw, in the final photo, I was attempting to give her a piggyback ride and failed miserably.”

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT MAKING A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

Kasha has 34.6k followers on Instagram, and her bio reads, “60 and ageing shamefully, promotes self-help, loves fashion, styling, make-up, travel, healthy living, on YouTube channel.”

Her own Youtube channel, NiftyAfterFifty, is similar to that of her daughter.

Kasha explains that her channel is for those who believe that “Growing old is compulsory; growing up is optional,” as Chili Davis put it.

“I hit 50 with a bang! I looked in the mirror and didn’t like what I saw, but, let’s be honest, did it really matter?” Kasha said.

The stunning photos of the couple in swimsuits in Dubai, which have nearly 25,000 likes, are a hit on social media.

“I’m sorry but Kasha ain’t 60, she’s lying,” one person said.

“Ok, your mother is a supermodel, woah,” one user commented.

“They’re both lovely.”

“How incredible do you both look,” one fan said.

I swear your mother’s age is reversing.”

Another person wrote, “Apple didn’t fall far from the tree, you look more like sisters.”

“Omg your mother looks amazing!!” exclaimed a fifth person.

One said, “Mum goals.”

“Your mumma looks incredible,” one person wrote, adding to the chorus of praise for Kasha.

“Amazing mother and daughter,” one said, referring to Misha’s habit of dressing in her mother’s old clothes.

“Your mam looks incredible! You both do!” wrote a couple of the two.

“Omg wow kasha, you are absolutely gorgeous,” exclaimed another awestruck admirer.

Check out I’m 44 and look exactly like my 21-year-old daughter – we’re going on… for more relationship stories.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.