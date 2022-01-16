People mistakenly believe I’m 16; when they learn my true age, they’re taken aback. Can you guess how surprised they are?

People think I’m 16 and are surprised when they learn my true age. Can you guess how surprised they are?

A WOMAN who is frequently mistaken for a teenager has shocked TikTok users by revealing her true age.

While on vacation in the Maldives, Polly Kostyuk took to social media to share a video of herself flaunting her flawless skin.

The caption at the beginning of the video read, “So, how old are you? Let me guess… 16?”

Polly replied, “A little bit older.”

Polly was then asked if she was 17, 18, or 19 years old, to which she always replied “a little older.”

“I’m actually 23,” she stated at the end of the video.

People who were shocked by her age quickly left comments, one of which read, “23? no freakin way!”

“And it’s very pretty with it,” someone else added.

“She probably gets ID’d a lot because she looks younger,” someone else wrote.

She appears to be still in high school.”

Others assumed Polly was older than 23, with one saying, “oh wow, I thought you were 31, you look so mature for your age!”

“So… the girls who look 13 aren’t 13 and the girls who look 23 aren’t either,” someone else added, “stay safe y’all.”

When it comes to young-looking women, this lady astounds everyone when she reveals she’s 40, not 25, as she appears.

This 40-year-old is frequently approached by men in their twenties.

Another cougar who astounds people when she reveals her true age.