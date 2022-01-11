People mistakenly believe I’m 25 and are surprised when they learn my true age – I’m fortunate in that I’ve aged well.

People assume I’m 25 and are surprised when they learn my true age – I’m fortunate in that I’ve aged well.

A WOMAN who appears to have defied the ravages of time has shocked TikTok viewers by revealing she is actually 39 years old.

Vita, who hails from Latvia, frequently uploads videos to the social media site in which she flaunts her enviable figure and taut complexion.

Vita stated in a recent video that she was “born in 1982” and that it is now 2022, and that she will be turning 40 this year.

Her fans, on the other hand, couldn’t believe it and expressed their disbelief in the comments section.

One person wrote, “You look about 25,” while another added, “You look 25!”

Another person added, “Happy 25th birthday gorgeous,” while another said, “Doesn’t look a day over 25!”

Vita responded to a call for “Seventies, Eighties, and Nineties babies” to “drop those videos” to see how well they’ve aged in a similar video posted last month.

Her youthful appearance sparked multiple comments from viewers as she posed for the camera in a tight red top and white trousers.

One person wrote, “You look absolutely incredible,” while another added, “You look better for an 80s baby than I do.”

Vita wore her “favorite color,” black, in another video in which she told followers a little about herself.

Her age, nationality, and the fact that she “has a lover” were among the details revealed, which will undoubtedly disappoint many of her male fans.

When it comes to stunning older women, this lady has 25-year-olds chatting her up in clubs, and they’re surprised when they learn her true age.

Men in their twenties are constantly approaching this 40-year-old.

And this woman has men swooping down at her feet, asking for dates, until they realize her age.