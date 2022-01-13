People mock us because we want children, but we love each other. I’m 24 years old, and my wife is 61 years old.

People mock us because we want children, but we love each other. I’m 24 and my wife is 61.

QURAN McCain, 24, and his wife, Cheryl McGregor, 61, of Rome, Georgia, met when he was only 15 years old.

He’d met Cheryl’s son Chris while working at a fast-food restaurant, but romance didn’t blossom until much later.

Cheryl and Quran have been planning a family since their wedding in the fall of 2021.

“We married in September 2021, and it’s only been a few months since we’ve felt ready to start a family,” Quran explains.

“Cheryl is 61 years old and already has seven children and seventeen grandchildren, but we believe we are entitled to our own children.”

“We tried for children, but due to our advanced age, we believe surrogacy or adoption would be a better option.”

“We favor surrogacy.”

However, we’ve seen a lot of people who have legal issues long after their child is born.

“We’re looking for a nice surrogate who is willing to sign a contract promising that she will have no involvement with the child after it is born.”

“We don’t want people trying to have a baby for us for financial gain; we aren’t wealthy.”

“We’re looking for a biracial baby to adopt so that he feels like we’re his true parents.”

“Both of Cheryl’s daughters had hysterectomies in the last few years, otherwise they would have been the best option for being as close as possible to a biological child.”

With Cheryl being much older, Quran and Cheryl are prepared for an unconventional parenting style.

“We understand that I may not be able to stay as long as Quran,” Cheryl says.

“He can do it if I’m not here.”

He’ll make a wonderful father and is a mature adult.

“I had every confidence in his ability to raise our child and do so well.

“Our family is also very supportive of our decision to have children; they were initially hesitant for similar reasons.”

“However, five of my children now accept the concept, and my mother-in-law and I collaborate on videos.”

They lost contact for a while after meeting, but reconnected on November 4, 2020, when caretaker Quran saw Cheryl working as a cashier at a convenience store.

The two hit it off right away, and they began dating and posting videos of themselves on TikTok.

Cheryl, a 17-year-old grandmother, and Quran claim that their sex life is fantastic and that they have great chemistry, despite their age difference.

In September 2021, the couple married in a small ceremony that was live-streamed and watched by thousands of TikTok users.

Quran and Cheryl are a match made in heaven…

