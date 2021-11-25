People refer to me as a catfish because I appear to be a different person when I wear dentures, but I adore my goofy grin.

If used correctly, social media is one of the best things that has ever happened to humanity.

Unfortunately, it can also be a dark place where mean online trolls make hurtful comments, causing other users’ self-esteem to be shattered.

But not the TikTok influencer @lillymagno, who has a thicker skin than the rest of us.

The social media star has been very open about her missing front teeth for a long time, regularly posting short videos of herself removing her dentures.

The blonde beauty demonstrated the difference between how she looks with teeth and how she looks without them in one of her most recent TikTok videos.

Although we at Fabulous think she looks stunning in both outfits, there are those who believe she’s deceiving everyone.

”Some of you might call me a ‘catfish,” said the 25-year-old, who revealed that men frequently add her on Snapchat, only to be greeted with a photo of her smirking grin.

”However, I’m simply being honest!”

”I also adore the real me!”

Lilly wants the world to be a kinder place, especially online, so she encourages everyone to be real and authentic on social media, which is why she posts toothless videos so frequently.

”You are so pretty both ways!” one user commented.

Someone commented, ”I’d say you’re a catch either way.’

”Hockey player dream girl,” said one TikToker, and another meanie added, ”That’s false advertisement,” said another.

